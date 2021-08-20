Encounter between militants, security forces in Pulwama

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Pulwama

There were no casualties reported so far in the operation on either side, the officials said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 20 2021, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 06:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

 An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here. 

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire towards security forces' positions, which was retaliated.

There were no casualties reported so far in the operation on either side, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Pulwama

