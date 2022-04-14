Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian district

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Shopian

Security forces had launched a search operation in Zainapora area

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 14 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 15:50 ist

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

On receiving information about the presence of militants at Badigam in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

During the search operation, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to an encounter, he said.

The official said the exchange of fire was going on.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Encounter

