Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Srinagar

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 16 2021, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 06:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in a residential area of the city on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Danmar area, falling along Safakadal-Soura road, in the city in the early hours of Friday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards security forces positions which was retaliated.

Two militants were believed to be trapped inside the cordoned area, the official said, adding no casualties have been reported so far.

Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar

