Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 25 2020, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 08:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Hardshiva in Sopore area, of north Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited.

