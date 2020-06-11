J&K: Encounter between militants and security forces

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 11 2020, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 10:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pathanpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security forces.

The exchange of firing is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

militant
Encounter
Jammu and Kashmir

