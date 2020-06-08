J&K: Encounter between security forces and militants

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J&K's Shopian

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 08 2020, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 07:28 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pinjora area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited.

This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours. 

Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self styled commander, were killed in the gunbattle with security forces in Reban area of the district on Sunday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Shopian
militants
Encounter
Hizbul Mujahideen

What's Brewing

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 