Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 30 2022, 06:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 08:47 ist

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir
Baramulla
Encounter
India News

