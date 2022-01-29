Security forces, militants exchange fire in Pulwama

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Pulwama district

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the Naira area of Pulwama security forces launched a cordon there

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 29 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 22:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the Naira area of Pulwama, in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out, the official said.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, he added. 

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama

