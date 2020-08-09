Encounter breaks out in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam district

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 09 2020, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 09:18 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: DH

An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district early on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sighanpora area in the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited, the official said.

