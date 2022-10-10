Encounter breaks out in J&K's Anantnag

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Anantnag

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area

IANS
IANS,
  • Oct 10 2022, 06:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 06:13 ist

 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Tangpawa area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Monday.

"Encounter has started at Tangpawa area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
militants
Encounter

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 