Encounter breaks out in J&K's Anantnag district

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said the hiding militants fired at the security forces, who retaliated.
A gunbattle was on and further details were awaited, the official said.
