Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.
Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Pahoo area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
The exchange of firing is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.
