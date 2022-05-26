Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama; no casualties

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama; no casualties reported

There were no reports of any casualties in the encounter

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 26 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 22:35 ist

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Awantipora area of the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties in the encounter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Encounter
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
militants

What's Brewing

Beach goers beware! Tar balls reappear on Goan beaches

Beach goers beware! Tar balls reappear on Goan beaches

'Ms Marvel' is SRK fan: Reactions to the Disney+ series

'Ms Marvel' is SRK fan: Reactions to the Disney+ series

Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian crime

Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian crime

No big wuff: Japanese man 'transforms' into a dog

No big wuff: Japanese man 'transforms' into a dog

Mundka fire: Families wait for remains of loved ones

Mundka fire: Families wait for remains of loved ones

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel

 