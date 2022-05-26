Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama; no casualties reported

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Awantipora area of the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.
"Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir zone police tweeted.
There were no reports of any casualties in the encounter.
