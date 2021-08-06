Encounter breaks out in J&K's Rajouri district

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.
Acting on a tip off, police and security forces personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Thanamandi forest belt in the district, they said.
The security forces zeroed-in on the position of the militants following which the encounter broke out, the officials said
The operation was going on when reports last came in from the area, they said.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajouri Sheema Nabi Qasba, who is supervising the operation, confirmed that there was exchange of fire.
