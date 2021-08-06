Encounter breaks out in J&K's Rajouri district

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Rajouri district

The security forces zeroed-in on the position of the militants following which the encounter broke out

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 06 2021, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 14:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

Acting on a tip off, police and security forces personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Thanamandi forest belt in the district, they said.

The security forces zeroed-in on the position of the militants following which the encounter broke out, the officials said

The operation was going on when reports last came in from the area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajouri Sheema Nabi Qasba, who is supervising the operation, confirmed that there was exchange of fire.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
Rajouri
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

 