Encounter erupts between police and gangsters in Punjab

The gangsters were reportedly wanted in singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing case

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 20 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 14:10 ist
Screengrab of ANI video. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

An encounter erupted between police and gangsters at Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district in Punjab, according to ANI

The gangsters were reportedly wanted in singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing case.

According to multiple media reports, people have been asked to stay indoors. 

More to follow...

 

Punjab
India News
Sidhu Moosewala

