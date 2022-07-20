Encounter erupts between police and gangsters in Punjab

An encounter erupted between police and gangsters at Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district in Punjab, according to ANI.

The gangsters were reportedly wanted in singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing case.

According to multiple media reports, people have been asked to stay indoors.

#WATCH | Encounter ensuing between police & gangsters at Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district in Punjab pic.twitter.com/7UA0gEL23z — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

More to follow...