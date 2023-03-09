Chhattisgarh: Clash between security forces, Naxalites

Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma between security forces, Naxalites

No casualty was reported to security personnel but some Naxalites have sustained bullet injuries, officials said

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Mar 09 2023, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 11:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

An encounter took place between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday morning, police officials said.

No casualty was reported to security personnel but some Naxalites have sustained bullet injuries in the firefight, they added.

"A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and 208th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF had launched the operation from Dabbamarka camp towards Sakler when the exchange of fire took place at around 9 am," Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

Also Read | Two unarmed cops killed in Naxal attack on Chhattisgarh-Maha border

"However, on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, the Naxalites escaped into the dense forest.

A huge cache of explosives was recovered from the spot post the encounter. A search operation is underway in the area," he said.

Sharma said some Naxalites suffered bullet injuries during the gun battle and were seen fleeing. Further details on the encounter are awaited from the spot, he added.

