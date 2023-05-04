Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there early Thursday morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on and there are no reports yet of any casualty on either side, the official said.