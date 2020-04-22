Encounter starts in Kashmir's Shopian

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 22 2020, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 01:35 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday evening.

Sources said on a "specific inputs" about the presence of militants, a Cordon-and-Search-Operation (CASO) was launched by a joint team of Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police in Melhoora village of Zainapora, Shopian, 56 kms from here.

During the searches, the hiding militants fired upon forces, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, they said.

Two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area, sources added.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar confirmed that the encounter was going on.

Jammu and Kashmir
Shopian
militants
Encounter
