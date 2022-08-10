Encounter under way in Budgam, Rahul Bhat's killer among 3 LeT terrorists trapped

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including Lateef Rather who was involved in the killing of Kashmiri pandit government employee Rahul Bhat in May, are trapped in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Budgam, police said Wednesday morning.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Waterhail in Khansahib area of the district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesman said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security forces.

Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said the three Lashkar men including highly wanted Lateef Rather were trapped in the encounter.

Kumar tweeted, "03 #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in ongoing #encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat."

No casualties were reported in the encounter on either side so far.

Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 20120-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 12.

Days later, TV artiste Amreen Bhat was shot dead by LeT terrorists inside her house at Chadoora in Budgam district.