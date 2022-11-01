Encounter under way in J&K's Anantnag

There have been no reports of casualties thus far

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 01 2022, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 16:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Semthan #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” a spokesman of Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

Anantnag
Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
India News

