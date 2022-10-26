Encounter under way in J&K's Baramulla district

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanseeran Taripora in Sheeri area of Baramulla district following information about presence of terrorists

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 26 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 15:48 ist

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanseeran Taripora in Sheeri area of Baramulla district following information about presence of terrorists, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

No casualties have been reported in the encounter so far, the official added. 

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Militancy

