Encounter underway between militants and security forces in J-K’s Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district early Wednesday, police said.
"An encounter has started at Qasbayar area of Pulwama," a police spokesman said.
He said the operation was in progress and no casualty reported on either side so far.
