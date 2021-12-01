Encounter between militants, security forces in Pulwama

Encounter underway between militants and security forces in J-K’s Pulwama

  Dec 01 2021, 09:52 ist
  updated: Dec 01 2021, 10:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district early Wednesday, police said.

"An encounter has started at Qasbayar area of Pulwama," a police spokesman said.

He said the operation was in progress and no casualty reported on either side so far.

 

