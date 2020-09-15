Encounter underway between security forces, militants

Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Pulwama

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 15 2020, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 08:21 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Marwal area of Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said during the search, militants fired on the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter.

The exchange of firing was going on and details were awaited, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir
militants

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Rahul takes a dig at Modi over GDP, Covid-19

DH Toon | Rahul takes a dig at Modi over GDP, Covid-19

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

Melting glaciers a worrying sign

Melting glaciers a worrying sign

Do institutions celebrate teachers?

Do institutions celebrate teachers?

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Google brings TikTok alternative YouTube Shorts

Google brings TikTok alternative YouTube Shorts

 