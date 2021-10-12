Encounter underway in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 12 2021, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 12:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Feeripora area of Shopian in south Kashmir after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated leading to the encounter, the official said. 

The gunfight is going on and further details were awaited. 

Another gunfight is going on in the Imamsahib area of the district in which three militants were killed.

