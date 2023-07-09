Endangered ‘Hangul’ population sees marginal rise in Kashmir

The population of the unique Kashmiri royal stag, vernacularly known as the Hangul, is on marginal increase with the latest census showing the estimated number of this endangered species rising to 289 against 263 in 2021.

From a low of 127 in 2008, the latest numbers are much to the delight of wildlife department and Hangul lovers. The biennial census of Hangul counting using scientific methods by the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife department started in 2004.

Pertinently, in the last few consecutive surveys, conducted after every two years, the population of Hangul has shown a bit of an upward trend. It estimates that the Hangul population was 197 in 2004, 153 in 2006, 127 in 2008, 175 in 2009, 218 in 2011, 186 in 2015, 214 in 2017 and 237 in 2019 and 263 in 2021.

A fresh survey carried out by the Wild Life Department along with some NGOs has called for urgent conservation measures to safeguard this majestic species which has been classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and protected under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.

The Hangul was widely found in the hilly and mountainous regions of Kashmir in the early 20th century with their numbers estimated to be around 5000. However, due to hunting and encroachment of their natural habitat, the number fell to just around 150 in 1970.

Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Rashid Naqash, said that a marginal increase in Hangul population has been observed in the latest census. “A lot of measures are in place to ensure that the species is conserved for long in its natural bastion. Genetically the health of the species is also being ascertained by associating LaCONES Hyderabad to determine if the population is genetically viable to sustain for long,” he said.

However, challenges continue to threaten the species' survival. Habitat degradation resulting from excessive livestock grazing, grass cutting, and fuel and firewood collection, as well as human trampling, have contributed to the decline of Hangul.

“In response to these threats, a comprehensive Conservation Action Plan (CAP) for Hangul has been formulated. The CAP emphasizes landscape-level planning to restore historical habitats and establish ecological corridors, facilitating the movement and dispersal of Hangul deer. The aim is to provide the species with ample space and resources for their survival and increase genetic diversity,” the survey reads.

Dachigam National Park is said to be the last abode of critically-endangered Hangul which is known for its magnificent antlers with 11 to 16 points, and is the only surviving race of the Red Deer family of Europe in the sub-continent

In the 1970s, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir along with the support of IUCN and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) prepared a project for the protection of the habitat of Hangul.