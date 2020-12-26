Enemies of peace being neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir: Dilbag Singh

Stating that the participation and enthusiasm of voters in the just concluded DDC polls indicates that the sense of fear has come down, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh on Saturday said “enemies of peace are being neutralised.”

“People participated in the DDC elections in large numbers without any sense of fear. We have not seen that kind of enthusiasm among the voters and the candidates for the last many years, which indicates that the sense of fear has come down,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an official function, here.

“Sense of enthusiasm, sense of participation in the government activities, democratic process strengthens our faith further that we will be able to bring a better environment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the police chief said. “Peace is further getting stabilised and enemies of peace are getting neutralised.”

On the Shopian gunfight, Dilbagh Singh said that the operation was still on while two militants affiliated with Al-Badr have been killed. “The operation was launched last (Friday) night in Kanigam village of Shopian in south Kashmir where initially two soldiers were injured who were shifted to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

“The lights were installed and late at night two militants were killed. I am told they belong to Al-Badr,” the police chief added.