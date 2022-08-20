ED opposes Satyendar Jain's bail before court

Enforcement Directorate opposes Satyendar Jain's bail before court in money laundering case

The agency also claimed that Satyendar Jain could influence the witnesses who are yet to be examined in the case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 22:29 ist
Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday opposed the bail application of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in relation to a money laundering case before a court here.

The court, meanwhile, granted bail to two co-accused - Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Kumar Jain.

Special judge Geetanjli Goel took on record the reply filed by the ED to Jain's bail application and posted the matter for hearing on August 23, when the court is likely to pronounce the order on his wife Poonam Jain's bail plea.

Also Read | Delhi HC reserves order on PIL for Satyendar Jain's disqualification citing 'unsound mind'

In its reply, the ED opposed Satyendar Jain's application, saying the probe was at a crucial stage and the accused being an influential person could hamper the investigation if released on bail.

The agency also claimed that he could influence the witnesses who are yet to be examined in the case.

The judge also ordered continuation of the interim bail granted earlier to Poonam Jain till the next date of hearing. She has not been arrested in the case.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the CBI on August 24, 2017 under the sections of Prevention of Corruption Act against Satyendar Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a minister in the government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
ED
Satyendar Jain
PMLA
India News
AAP

What's Brewing

Fans pour money as India-Pak Asia Cup tickets sell out

Fans pour money as India-Pak Asia Cup tickets sell out

UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on

UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

30 years of A R Rahman

30 years of A R Rahman

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

 