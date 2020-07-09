Enforcement Directorate questions Ahmed Patel for fourth time in 12 days

Senior Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel was on Thursday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fourth time in 12 days in the bank fraud and money laundering case involving Sandesara brothers of Sterling Biotech.

Patel's questioning at his 23-Mother Theresa Crescent Road residence here started at around 11 AM. He was earlier questioned for around 27 hours on June 26 and 30 and July 2 with investigators posing at least 128 questions to him.

He had denied any involvement and accused the government of targeting the Opposition, which raised questions about the handling of Covid-19 pandemic and other issues.

Last year, the ED had questioned Patel's son Faisal and son-in-law Irfan Siddiqui in this case and recorded their statements based on a statement from Sandesara group employee Sunil Yadav who claimed he bore expenses of Rs 10 lakh for a party attended by Faisal, arranged his entry in a night club and once delivered Rs five lakh to his driver in Delhi.

The initials 'AP' in a diary seized from Sterling Biotech in 2011, which indicated payments to politicians and officials, is claimed to be that of Patel.

The money laundering case involving the Sandesara brothers is the offshoot of a CBI case and chargesheet filed in court against them in connection with the Rs 14,500 crore bank loan fraud. Patel was earlier asked to appear before the investigators on June 9 but he responded saying he is above 65 years and it would be risky for him to step out due to Covid-19 following which the agency decided to go to his residence for questioning.