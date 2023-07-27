Student stabbed to death in Indore; 4 arrested

Engineering student stabbed to death in Indore; 4 arrested

'While Titu and Rachit survived the knife attack, Prabhas, who was sitting on the back seat of the car, died due to a severe stab wound near his heart,' the DCP said.

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jul 27 2023, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 16:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old B.Tech student has been stabbed to death in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Thursday.

Four persons, including a 19-year-old woman student, have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Wednesday in Vijay Nagar area, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Anand said, "B.Tech student Prabhas alias Monu was stabbed to death in the early hours of Wednesday when he was going to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in a car along with his four friends." The accused have been identified as Tanya, Chhotu, Shobhit and Hrithik, he said.

"Tanya (19) is originally from Khargone. She is in the first year of BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) course in Indore and is also working in a private company,” the DCP said.

The three other men accused have a past criminal record, according to the official.

Read | Six dead in China kindergarten stabbing; suspect detained

Tanya and her three accomplices, who were on a scooter, intercepted the car in which Prabhas was travelling with his friends, allegedly with the intention of fatally attacking two other car occupants, identified as Titu and Rachit, the official said.

"While Titu and Rachit survived the knife attack, Prabhas, who was sitting on the back seat of the car, died due to a severe stab wound near his heart," the DCP said.

Tanya, the main accused, had a friendship with Titu and Rachit, but they later had a rift due to some reason, he said.

They were attacked due to this dispute, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

 