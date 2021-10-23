Enhanced security in Kashmir as Amit Shah reviews counter-terrorism measures

Following targeted civilian killings and the ongoing visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, security has been further enhanced and searches intensified across Kashmir, with a battery of drones scanning Srinagar city.

Officials said snipers and sharpshooters have been deployed at strategic places in Srinagar with hi-tech Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or camera-fitted drones maintaining aerial surveillance.

“The decision to use the UAVs for aerial surveillance has been taken in the wake of recent attacks on minority community members and non-local labourers,” CRPF DIG (operations) Mathew A John, said.

Frisking of commuters and pedestrians continued unabated on Saturday while motorboats of the CRPF scanned the Dal Lake and the Jhelum River that flows through the interiors of the city. CCTV surveillance has also been updated, they added.

In Srinagar, joint parties of police and security forces have erected more checkpoints and installed mobile bulletproof bunkers to carry out frisking of commuters and pedestrians.

The recent spate of targeted killings of civilians has forced the authorities to strengthen security to cover and fortify a 20-km radius around Raj Bhavan on Gupkar road where the Home Minister will be camping for three days.

Vehicular movement has been closed for three days from the city’s Badyari Chowk to Nishat, which is part of the boulevard overlooking the Dal Lake to enable smooth movement by Shah and his entourage and to secure the venues of his official meetings.

Reports said security forces deployed around key installations such as the civil secretariat and the airport have also been increased. “Militants may try to target vital installations during the Home Minister’s visit to get publicity. We have intensified the measures to secure these installations,” a police officer said.

Reports said that wearing bulletproof vests and helmets and carrying assault rifles, army, CRPF and J&K police personnel carried out random frisking and identification checks at several places in other districts of the Valley as well.

Pertinently, 11 civilians, including non-local labourers and minority community members were killed in separate attacks by the militants in Kashmir in the last two weeks. J&K Police have detained and questioned hundreds of people as part of their probe into the civilian killings.

In counter-insurgency operations by the police and security forces, 13 militants were killed this month.