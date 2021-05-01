'Enough is enough, water above head', HC tells Centre on allocation of oxygen to Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Saturday told the Centre to ensure availability of assured quantity of 490 MT of oxygen to hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in the national capital here, by "whatever means, as water has (now) gone above the head."

The court sought presence of senior government officers on May 3, saying it may initiate contempt proceedings in case of non-compliance.

Taking up Covid-19 related matter, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli told Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, "You have to arrange everything now. You have made the allocations. You have to fulfil it. Enough is enough."

"Can we shut our eyes to people within Delhi. If you don't comply, we will have to take into consideration the contempt part," the bench told the counsel.

As he claimed the situation was dynamic, the bench told him, "You will have to explain that. If you cannot supply don't supply. We are not asking for more than what has been allocated to Delhi."

In its order after hearing Covid-19 related matter, the bench directed the Union government to ensure that Delhi received its 490 MT of oxygen "today by whatever means keeping into consideration that Delhi is not an industrial state and does not have any heavy industries, it does not have availability of cryogenic tankers."

It also called upon the Centre to arrange for tankers as well, saying "Not for a single day has Delhi received the required allocated supply."

The court directed the hospitals to disclose information on number of Covid-19 patients admitted since April 1, 2021, those discharged since then and the number of patients who stayed behind 10 days and the type of bed occupied by them.