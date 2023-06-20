Enraged over being bowled out, batter kills bowler in UP village cricket match

In a shocking incident, a teen was killed during a cricket match at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district allegedly by one of the batsmen, who got enraged after being bowled by a delivery of the victim.

According to the police sources here, the incident happened during a cricket match at Rahati Khalsa village in the district on Monday.

Police said that the victim, identified as Sachin Singh and his friends were playing a cricket match on the ground outside their village, when one of the batsmen, identified as Hargovind, who was also a resident of the same village, was bowled by a delivery by Sachin.

Sources said that the two players-Sachin and Hargovind- had also had a bet of Rs 10 to be paid to Sachin if he was able to scalp the latter's wicket.

Eyewitnesses said that Hargovind and Sachin had an altercation after the former refused to leave the crease saying that he was not out. Hargoind also called his brother and the two thrashed Sachin and later allegedly strangled him to death.

The other children, who were playing nearby, informed Sachin's parents, who took him to the nearby community health centre (CHC) at Ghatampur where the doctors declared him dead.

Police said that a case was registered against Hargovind and his brother, who are absconding. A hunt has been launched to nab them, the police added.

Angry locals later staged a demonstration in front of the police and refused to hand over the dead body to the cops for being taken for postmortem examination, sources said. They relented only after the officials assured them that the accused would be arrested soon.