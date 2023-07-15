Ensure access to toilets, adequate water supply for those living in relief camps: Atishi to Delhi chief secretary

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Saturday and asked him to ensure that people affected by flooding and living in relief camps in the city have access to toilets and don't face a shortage of water or electricity.
She asked the chief secretary to immediately address the issues.
Parts of Delhi have been inundated after the Yamuna in the city breached its banks following days of heavy rains in its upper catchment areas, prompting the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas.
After rising for three days, water levels in the Yamuna started receding on Friday.
Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal calls cabinet meet over Delhi floods
According to the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna's water level came down to 207.62 metres by 7 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.
In her letter to Kumar, Atishi said, "Since yesterday, there have been complaints regarding facilities in relief camps -- shortage of water and toilets, no electricity, poor quality of food."
"The people who have been evacuated from their homes because of the flood are our responsibility and need to be provided every possible facility," she said.
The minister directed Kumar to ensure that all facilities are provided in the relief camps and action is taken against any officer whose laxity might cause difficulties to the people living there.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the water level in the Yamuna is receding slowly and the situation will normalise soon if there is no more heavy rainfall.
