Ensure safety of Hindu-Sikhs in Afghanistan: VHP

Expressing concern over the Taliban capture of Afghanistan, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday urged the Modi government to ensure the safety of the Hindu-Sikh community in the strife-torn country.

In a statement, VHP General Secretary Milind Parande slammed a section of “pseudo-secular” groups for glorifying the “moderate” face of Taliban and sought to remind them of the “brutalities” unleashed by the militia that has overrun Afghanistan.

“Those glorifying the Taliban should also spend a few days with their families in Afghanistan under the umbrella of their cherished and adorable Talibs,” Parande said.

A section of the leadership, within India and abroad, have claimed that the Taliban militia were a changed lot and had presented a moderate face unlike the intolerant stand taken more than two decades back when it first came to power in 1996.

Parande lauded the efforts of the Modi government in the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

“But until and unless all the Pravasi Bharatiyas and the people of the Hindu-Sikh community of Afghanistan arrive safely in Bharat, there is an urgent need to make serious efforts at every level to protect their lives and properties,” the VHP leader said.

“VHP has been engaged for decades in the service of millions of Hindus exiled from Pakistan. We will also help our exiled Afghan Hindu-Sikh brethren in every possible way,” he said.

Parande said the Taliban was known across the world and was opposed in Afghanistan due to serious violations of human rights of even their women and children.

“Today, irrational pseudo-secular gangs are engaged in cheering this brutal, fundamentalist religious group and promoting radical Jihadism,” he said.