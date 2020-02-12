Ensure safety of women students: DU to colleges in aftermath of Gargi college incident

Delhi University has issued an advisory to all principals to ensure the safety of women employees and students in the aftermath of the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College last week.

The university has also sought an action taken report within two weeks on the steps taken by the colleges to ensure the safety of students on campus, it said in the advisory issued on February 10.

DU also condemned the Gargi College incident and urged police to take strong action against those involved.

It said it has also sought an action taken report from the college principal in the matter.