Ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 curbs: Noida DM to officials

All senior government officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown-like curbs which will come into effect from 10 pm on Friday and continue till Monday evening, officials said.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y wrote to officials of the administration, including deputy collectors, road transport, labour department and nagar panchayat among others, and asked them to ensure compliance of the orders across Noida and Greater Noida.

The Noida Authority also said its office would remain closed during the period, impacting work of land allotment.

"Screening of applicants for industrial land allotment was scheduled for July 11 which has now been deferred to July 16,” it said in a statement.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday night announced imposing lockdown-like curbs in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, except for essential and some other services.

"The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of Covid-19 and other communicable diseases,” Chief Secretary R K Tiwari had said in an order communicated to all district authorities in the state.

The decision was taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation and to effectively check its spread, the chief secretary said in the order, adding all offices and markets will remain closed during this period, although medical and health services and essential services will continue as before.

All the offices, markets in urban and rural areas, ‘galla mandis' (grain markets) and other business establishments will remain closed, the order said, adding there will be no restriction on movement of those working in essential services, corona warriors, sanitation and the door-step delivery staff.

The movement of railways would continue and the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation would make arrangements to operate buses to carry passengers arriving at the railway stations, it said.

International and domestic air services would also continue as before and there would be no curbs on movement of people from airports to their destination, the order said, adding that goods carrier vehicles would also not be restricted