Entire focus of Delhi govt is on saving lives of people: Sisodia

PTI,
  • Jun 04 2020, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 17:03 ist
The entire focus of the Delhi government is on saving lives of people and providing adequate facilities for COVID-19 patients who need hospital care, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

In a joint virtual press conference with Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain, he also urged people who are infected by coronavirus but are asymptomatic to remain at home and isolate themselves.

Jain said an order had been issued to have 20 per cent beds reserved in 61 private hospitals.

"We already have our dedicated COVID-19 facilities. Three more private hospitals were added yesterday. And, if those private hospitals with mixed use (20 per cent reserved beds) are facing logistic issues, then they can be fully converted to dedicated COVID-19 facilities," Sisodia said.

A record single-day spike of 1,513 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to beyond 23,000-mark on Wednesday and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said. 

