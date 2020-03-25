Entire Uttar Pradesh put under lockdown after coronavirus tally mounts to 35

With cases of COVID-19 being reported from more districts, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to put the entire state under lockdown and seal the borders of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here said that UP would be put under complete lockdown from Wednesday to Friday. ''The borders of the state will be sealed,'' he added.

The decision was taken after two persons tested positive for coronavirus in Shamli and Noida. It was the first case of virus infection in Shamli. The Shamli youth had recently returned from Dubai. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has mounted to 35.

Earlier, the government had put 17 districts under lockdown.

The chief minister said that the concerned district magistrates had been given the authority to decide about imposing curfew in their districts to implement the lockdown.

Adityanath said that COVID-19 ward would be set up at 51 private and government medical colleges in the state. They would have 11 thousand isolation beds, he added.

He also warned that stern action would be taken against those, who were found to be indulging in black marketing of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, one more person committed suicide in Kanpur town in the state over suspicion of being infected with the virus. Two youths had earlier killed themselves over suspicion of COVID 19 in Bareilly and Hapur districts.