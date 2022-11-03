Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav blames AAP government in Punjab for choking Delhi

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday blamed the AAP government in Punjab for a rise in farm fires in the northern state as a consequence of which Delhi and its satellite cities have turned into a gas chamber with its air quality deteriorating to the “very poor” level, choking people.

“As of today, Punjab, a state run by the AAP government, has seen an over 19 per cent rise in farm fires over 2021. Haryana has seen a 30.6 per cent drop. Just today, Punjab saw 3,634 fires. There is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber,” the minister said in a social media post.

“The Chief Minister of Punjab has failed to even provide relief to farmers in his own turf of Sangrur. Last year (Sept 15-Nov 2) farm fires in Sangrur stood at 1,266. This year they have shot up by 139 per cent rising to 3,025.”

With a blanket of toxic dust particles enveloping the National Capital Region, the Commission for Air Quality Management held its second consecutive review meeting in two days with the states, urging them to implement the mitigation measures in an effort to lower the dust particle load.

For the next five days, the air quality is likely to fluctuate between “severe” to “very poor” category. As per the meteorological forecast, the winds are to remain calm, but the direction is likely to change course frequently. Thus, there is a high likelihood of the pollutants getting trapped in the region and not getting dispersed effectively.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, almost every monitoring stations in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad recorded “very poor” quality of air. The CAQM has ordered shutting down all construction and demolition activities, restricting civil and industrial activities besides requesting people to stay mostly indoors and work from home.

The minister squarely blamed AAP as it is putting up a stiff contest for the saffron party in the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power since 1995. “In the last five years, the central government gave Rs 1,347 crore for crop residue management machines to Punjab. The state bought 1,20,000 machines. But 11,275 of those machines have now gone missing. The money utilisation shows clear incompetence,” Yadav said.

“Last year, Rs 212 crore were left unspent. This year, the Central Govt gave Punjab Rs 280 crore for crop residue management machines. So about Rs 492 crore was available but the state govt chose to sit with the funds forcing helpless farmers to burn the crop residue,” he added.