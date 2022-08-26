Envoys of four nations present credentials to President Murmu

Envoys of 4 nations present credentials to Prez Murmu

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 15:26 ist
President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from envoys of four nations, including Germany and Suriname, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement said.

Those who presented their credentials were Francisco Teodoro Maldonado Guevara, ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador; Ahmed Ali Dahir, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia; Philipp Ackermann, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany and Arunkoemar Hardien, ambassador of the Republic of Suriname, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

Droupadi Murmu
India News
Rashtrapati Bhavan
Delhi

