Event organisers must be liable for compensating victims for any accident:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared that the organiser would be held liable to pay compensation for any threat to life by fire or other accidents, even if an independent contractor has made the arrangements for the event.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramaian rejected a contention by event organisers that they were not responsible for the violation of fundamental right to life of the victims under Article 21 of the Constitution, for a fire incident at the India Brand Consumer Show organised at Victoria Park, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh by Mrinal Events and Expositions on April 10, 2006, which had claimed lives of 65 people and left 161 people with burn injuries.

"The contractor has worked for the organisers and not for the victims. Hence, the organisers alone are responsible to protect the life and liberty of the victims," the bench said.

The court pointed out the victims and their families visited the exhibition on the invitation of the organisers and not that of the contractor.

The organisers were supposed to make arrangements for putting up the exhibition hall, providing electricity and water and also the food stalls for the facility of the victims/visitors. They cannot take shelter now on the ground that the contractor who was given the work order was an independent contractor and the victims should seek remedy from him, the bench added.

The bench said in view of previous judgements, infringement of Article 21 may be an individual case such as by the State or its functionaries; or by the organisers and the State; or by the organisers themselves.

"The organisers here had given a turn-key project to the contractor and the consequences of the tragedy had to be borne by him," the bench said.

The court also referred to the UP Fire Service Act, 1944, which is although more concerned with the duties and responsibilities of the fire officers, also talks about liability of the property owners to pay compensation.

"Section 16 of the said Act contemplates that any person whose property catches fire on account of any act of his own or of his agent done deliberately or negligently shall be liable to pay compensation to any other person suffering damage to his property. The organisers were the persons responsible for organising the exhibition and informing people to visit such exhibition after purchase of the ticket. Therefore, the property of the organisers has caught fire on account of their negligence and hence are liable to pay compensation," the bench said.

The court also pointed out the organisers have not applied for permission, nor had the nominated authority caused the inspection, therefore, the organisers and the State have been rightly saddled with liability for not taking precautions as mandated by the statute.

It said the court commissioner has rightly fixed the liability on the organisers to the extent of 60 per cent, and 40 per cent of the total liability on the state on account of negligence in performing statutory duties by the officers.

The top court had earlier, while rejecting the proceedings conducted by the Commission under the Inquiry Act, had appointed a retired judge of the Supreme Court, Justice S B Sinha to head a one-man Commission for looking into the incident.

It asked the Allahabad High Court to nominate a judicial officer at Meerut within two weeks to work exclusively on the question of determination of the compensation on day-to-day basis. The state government had earlier paid Rs 5 lakh each to the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to the victims suffering serious injuries and Rs 75,000 each to the victims, in view of a previous order by the top court.

The Union government had separately paid ex-gratia compensation of Rs 1 lakh each for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those with serious injuries. A sum of Rs 30 lakh deposited by the organizers has been disbursed to the victims.

