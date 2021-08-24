Ex-army man keeps dead son's body in deep freezer for 24 days

The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Tuesday acceded to the demand of an ex-army jawan, who had kept the body of his dead son in a deep freezer for 24 days and refused to cremate him until a second post-mortem was conducted as he suspected that his son had been murdered.

According to the police sources, the ex-army man, identified as Subedar (retd) Shiv Prasad Pathak, has agreed to cremate his son after the postmortem.

Sources said that Pathak's son Shivank, who worked in Delhi, had died on August 1, 2021, under suspicious circumstances.

Though Pathak alleged that his son had been murdered and demanded registration of cases against some of his colleagues, the Delhi police refused to lodge any case and handed over Shivank's body to him after the autopsy.

Demanding a second postmortem, Pathak refused to cremate the mortal remains of his son and had kept his body in a deep freezer since then.

The district administration had on Sunday warned Pathak of legal action if he failed to cremate the body immediately. ''I am happy that the administration has agreed to conduct another postmortem,'' Pathak, a resident of Saraiya Majahoa village in the district, said.

He said that he had also approached the local police to register a case in this regard but they also refused.

Check out DH's latest videos: