Ex-armymen stage protest near Chinese embassy

Ex-armymen stage stir near Chinese embassy against killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 17 2020, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 16:06 ist

 A group of ex-armymen gathered near the Chinese embassy here on Wednesday to protest against the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, officials said.

The group of six-seven ex-armymen gathered near the Chinese embassy to stage a protest under the banner of Martyr's Welfare Association, they added.

"We requested them to disperse from the spot and they left immediately," said Deepak Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

The police said all the protesters were wearing masks and followed social-distancing norms.

Another group of around 10 protesters belonging to the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch also gathered near the Teen Murti roundabout to protest against China in the wake of recent tension between India and China. 

The police detained the second group of protesters. They will be released soon.

The Indian Army on Tuesday said 20 of its personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash on Monday night, in the biggest-ever military confrontation between the two armies in over five decades.

Monday's clash was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La, when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh

Ladakh
India
China
Line of Actual Control

