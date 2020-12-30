'Ex-bureaucrats' letter to Yogi work of anti-Modi gang'

Ex-bureaucrats' letter to Yogi against 'Love Jihad' law Ex-bureaucrats' letter to Yogi: UP Deputy CM

Maurya said that the govt has many bureaucrats for advise and that the retired civil servants must refrain from dishing out advice

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Dec 30 2020, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 14:54 ist
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Credit: PTI Photo

Reacting sharply to the letter written by 104 ex-bureaucrats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stating that the state had become the ''epicentre of politics of hate and bigotry'', UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that it was the ''handiwork of the anti-Modi gang'' and an attempt to ''defame'' the state.

''Making such appeals and writing such letters have now become a fashion...the objectives of such letters are only to defame the government,'' Maurya said.

''Whenever the centre or the BJP governments in the state do anything for the benefit of the people, the award wapsi (return) gang and the tukde-tukde gang become active and start making appeals and write letters,'' the minister said.

Also Read | 'UP epicentre of politics of hate': 104 ex-IAS officers write to Yogi Adityanath on 'Love Jihad' law

He said that these bureaucrats had retired and they now needed to take rest rather than advising the government. ''We have many serving bureaucrats to advise the government,'' he added.

''These people work at the behest of the anti-BJP and anti-Modi gang,'' the minister remarked.

As many as 104 former IAS officers have written to Adityanath demanding withdrawal of the anti-conversion ordinance terming it unconstitutional. The letter has mentioned some incidents of arrest of Muslim youth on charges of allegedly luring of Hindu girls into marriage and conversion. 

Several cases of alleged 'Love Jihad' were reported from different parts in UP since the new law came into effect.  

At least two cases of 'Love Jihad' failed to pass the initial legal test in the state. In one of the cases, the court-ordered release of two arrested Muslim youth after the police failed to produce any evidence against them and in another, the court stayed the arrest of a Muslim man, who had been booked under the new law.

The new law provided for a maximum imprisonment of ten years and also a fine for religious conversion through deceit, force, allurement or any other fraudulent means or for the purpose of marriage.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Love jihad
IAS officer

What's Brewing

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

Anxiety marks year-end plans

Anxiety marks year-end plans

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

 