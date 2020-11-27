Ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh announced for family of martyr from Punjab

Rs 50 lakh ex gratia announced for kin of Punjab martyr

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 27 2020, 23:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 23:55 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of Sepoy Sukhbir Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty.

The 22-year-old army jawan was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Paying homage to the martyr and extending his sympathy to the bereaved family, the chief minister said Sepoy Sukhbir Singh was a brave and highly motivated soldier.

The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Sepoy Sukhbir Singh hailed from village Khuvaspur in Khadoor Sahib tehsil of Tarn Taran district.

He is survived by his father Kulwant Singh, mother Jasbir Kaur, besides a married brother and two sisters. 

