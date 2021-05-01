Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, wife recover from Covid-19; discharged from hospital

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda were on Saturday discharged from the hospital after they recovered from coronavirus.

Hooda and his wife were tested positive for the infection on April 18 and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurgaon.

Hooda thanked Haryana residents, well-wishers, doctors, nursing and para-medical staff as well as the hospital management for their support and best wishes.

"There is improvement in my health," 73-year-old Hooda said. However, he added that doctors have advised him to remain in home isolation for some days as a precautionary measure.

He also appealed to the people to take precautions to save themselves from the deadly virus. "Everyone should strictly follow the corona guidelines. Get out of the house only when it is very necessary, take full care of social distancing along with masks and cleanliness."

Hooda said the situation is “definitely worrisome” due to the pandemic but there is no need to panic.

"This epidemic can be fought by cooperating with each other. This enemy of humanity needs to be recognised in time and it can be easily defeated if we get the right treatment on time. Therefore, it is important that the government provides the best medical services to every corona patient without delay," he said.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide medicines, oxygen, and hospital to the patients, he said.

It is unfortunate that even a single patient dies in the absence of timely treatment like lack of oxygen and medicines, Hooda said.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the problems being faced by people like "shortage" of hospital beds, lack oxygen, and essential medicines across the state. Reports of acute shortage of beds, ventilators, oxygen and medicines are coming in from all around, he added.

Last year, Hooda's son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda had also contracted Covid-19 and recovered.