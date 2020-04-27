Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to guide group of experts for post-COVID-19 revival strategy for Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said former prime minister Manmohan Singh has accepted his request for guiding a group of experts formed to come out with a post-COVID-19 revival strategy for the state.

“I had written to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji to guide us along with the group of experts headed by Montek Singh Ahluwalia & I am grateful to him for accepting. We have been working hard to steer Punjab to the path of economic growth & post-COVID-19 we will again focus on same,” he tweeted.

On April 25, the state government had constituted the group of experts, headed by noted economist and former deputy chairman of Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia to revive the state's economy.

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

The group which includes leading economic and industry experts shall recommend to the Punjab government a short-term as well as a medium-term action plan, including a fiscal management strategy along with other policy measures, to revive the state's economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.

The 20-member group has been mandated to submit its initial set of recommendations by July 31 followed by two more reports by September 30 and December 31 this year.