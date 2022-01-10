Ex-Samajwadi Party MP arrested for killing rival in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

Former Samajwadi Party MP, Rizwan Zaheer, was arrested by the local police on Monday for the murder of former Tulsipur Nagar panchayat chairman Firoz Pappu.

Firoz Pappu was killed outside his house on January 5.

Police said that Rizwan Zaheer already had 14 criminal cases in his name, including one case that invoked the National Security Act (NSA).

Balrampur police also arrested former MP's daughter Zeba, his son-in-law Ramiz, Merazul, Shakil and Mehfuz for their involvement in Firoz Pappu's murder.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Balrampur, Hemant Kutiyal said that Rizwan Zaheer was planning to field his daughter Zeba in the upcoming elections, but Firoz Pappu was also eyeing the same ticket.

"Rizwan Zaheer, through his sources in the party, learnt that Firoz Pappu was likely to get the ticket as he currently had more presence in the region and his wife Kehkasha was already the present Nagar panchayat chairman. Hence, Rizwan Zaheer got Firoz eliminated," said the SP.

