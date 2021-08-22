Ex-soldier shoots himself dead in Jammu

A retired soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence here Saturday, police said.
Kuldeep Singh Chib (48) reportedly fired from his licensed double-barrel gun at Hari Singh Gharat village in Kana chak sector in the outskirts of Jammu Saturday evening, official said.
Chib died on the spot and later his body was sent for postmortem.
The motive behind the extreme step was not known immediately, the official said, adding police have started the investigation process and further detail is awaited.
