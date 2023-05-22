Ex-Union Minister Uma Bharti hospitalised after feeling unwell

Uma Bharti hospitalised after feeling unwell

IANS
Bhopal,
  May 22 2023, 09:54 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 09:54 ist
Former Union Minister Uma Bharti. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti was admitted to a hospital late on Saturday night after she felt unwell, the ex-Madhya Pradesh chief minister said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

The 64-year-old Bharti tweeted: "Last night around 11 o'clock, I was taken to the Smart City Hospital near my residence when I suddenly fell ill. In all my tests, I was found to be healthy but extremely tired and weak."

"According to doctors, the only treatment is bed rest for a few months. You (addressing the netizens) please don't forget that I have worked hard in public life since I was 6 years of age, i.e. almost 55 years," she wrote on Twitter.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on late Sunday evening posted on Twitter that he had received information about the ill health of Uma Bharti.

"Learnt that former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and member of my family, respected Uma Bharti is unwell. I pray to God for her speedy recovery," Scindia wrote on his official Twitter handle.

